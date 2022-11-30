Kyle Kirchem has been missing since November 20, according to Gladstone police. (Courtesy: Gladstone Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police say they are searching for a missing man believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Gladstone Police Department says 31-year-old Kyle Kirchem drove away from his home on Sunday, Nov. 20, leaving behind his cell phone. After his family reported him missing two days later, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found his car abandoned off the road in Estacada near Highway 224 and the Riverside Campground.

According to officials, there were no airbags deployed or other signs that he had crashed or been injured.

Kirchem is believed to have left his car and walked back toward the highway, GPD says. The Clackamas County Search and Rescue reported that they searched the area but found nothing.

Authorities described Kirchem as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing about 155 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. They say he was last seen wearing a green and blue flannel coat with black or grey pants.

Anyone who may have seen Kirchem or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 503-655-8211 and reference case number 22-026372.