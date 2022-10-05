Onesty (Left) and Marcus (Right) are both missing and believed to be in danger (ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating two missing teens believed to be in danger.

Officials say fifteen-year-old Onesty Jones and her 16-year-old brother Marcus Jones are both in foster care in Portland. Onesty has reportedly been missing since August 23., while Marcus has been missing since Sept. 26.

Onesty is said to be about 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes. Marcus is described as 5-foot-7 with black hair and brown eyes. He also has the number 503 tattooed on his forearm.

It is believed that they are together in the Portland area. ODHS says they’re believed to be in danger but did not disclose the reason why.

Anyone who believes they have seen the siblings or has information about their location to contact 911 or local law enforcement.