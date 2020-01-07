PD: 68-year-old man missing after leaving hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man is missing after leaving the Portland Adventist Hospital, say police.
The man, Jeffery Still, was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. He has medical issues and requires medication. Police described him as approximately 5-foot-10, 150 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
If anyone sees or knows of his whereabouts, please call 9.1.1.
