PD: 68-year-old man missing after leaving hospital

Missing Persons

He was last seen leaving Portland Adventist Hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man is missing after leaving the Portland Adventist Hospital, say police.

The man, Jeffery Still, was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. He has medical issues and requires medication. Police described him as approximately 5-foot-10, 150 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone sees or knows of his whereabouts, please call 9.1.1.

