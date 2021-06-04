Police confirm ID of body found by volunteer team

Richard Ritz has been missing since September

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Divers with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office work to recover an SUV found in the Willamette River off the Cathedral Park boat ramp, June 3, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police on Friday confirmed that the body found in Willamette River near the Cathedral Park boat ramp on Thursday is that of Richard Ritz.

Ritz, 74, was last seen leaving a bar on North Lombard Street on the evening of Sept. 13, 2020. He was declared missing a few days later and police said he was likely in danger due to certain health conditions.

A volunteer team that specializes in finding lost cars underwater, Adventures with Purpose, found an SUV belonging to Ritz. Divers later recovered a body from inside the vehicle.

“It’s been driving me crazy everyday, I’m constantly on my phone looking on Google to see if they found him,” Ritz’s daughter, Tina Heagle-Ritz said. “It’s a relief but at the same time, but knowing I don’t have my dad anymore.”

Ritz’s family is grateful to Adventures with Purpose for solving a big piece of the puzzle.

