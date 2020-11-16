Police continue search for Vancouver teen missing since Nov 9

Emily Maurstad-Rasor was last seen on November 9th (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Emily Maurstad-Rasor, 16, has no known medical or mental health issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for assistance in finding a 16-year-old Vancouver girl who has not been accounted for in over a week.

Emily Maurstad-Rasor left her house on November 9 following an argument with her mother, according to CCSO.

“The mother assumed [Emily] was at a friend’s residence and did not call 911 until [the following Sunday],” CCSO said in a release. “After the friend was contacted, it was learned Emily was not at the residence.”

Investigators made attempts to reach the girl through social media, friends and trusted adults, but have been unsuccessful. Emily’s mother told CCSO the teen had no known medical or mental health issues.

Emily is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray Sasquatch sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and gray Adidas beanie.

CCSO said to call 911 immediately if Emily is located.