Police: Missing boy last seen in Rockwood area of Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department has launched a search for a missing 8-year-old boy last seen in the Rockwood neighborhood.

Ruben Berrelleza was reported missing after the boy was trying to find a ride to his father’s home in the Parkrose area, according to GPD. Neighbors last reported seeing Ruben in the area of SE 184th Avenue and SE Yahmill Street.

The boy is described as a Latino male, 4’5″, 60-80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Witnesses said he was wearing a red t-shirt, black pants, red shoes and carrying a black backpack with neon stripes when he went missing.

Anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Ruben is urged to call Gresham Police immediately.