PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A missing boy from Washington state could possibly be in Oregon, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Daniel Dakota Daniels, 12, went missing Saturday after attempting to contact an estranged family member who lives near Corvallis.

Daniels is described as white, 5’6, 120lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. The boy was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 311.