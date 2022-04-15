PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in Salem Friday afternoon after failing to return to a group home after a short walk, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

43-year-old Jerome Wayne Hall was last seen leaving the home near Ward Drive NE in an unincorporated area of Salem, just after 12 p.m. Workers at the home called police around 1 p.m. concerned for his safety because of a pre-existing medical condition.

Hall is about 5-foot-9, weighs 170 lbs. and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a blue and gray hoodie and white shoes. Officials noted he usually wears a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Hall is asked to call Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032.