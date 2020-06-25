Police search for missing 12-year-old Gresham boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who’s been missing since Monday morning.
Elliot Niilamptey Bruce was last seen leaving a sleepover near the 17400 block of NE Halsey Street, the Gresham Police Department said. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.
If you see Elliot, please call 911.
