Man diagnosed with schizophrenia, has history of hurting himself, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man was reported missing in Gresham Friday night, and police are asking the public in help finding him.

According to the Gresham Police Department, Jesse Skavaril was last seen leaving a residential facility around 7 p.m. near the corner of NE 8th Street and NE Division.

In a photo shared by GPD to Twitter, Skavaril is seen with brown hair, hazel colored eyes and a brown goatee. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds and wearing a black coat with gray pants.

Police said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and does not have his medication with him.

Authorities said Skavaril also has a history of self-harm. Anyone who sees Skavaril can contact GPD here.