Police are seeking Jaden Laurence, 14,last seen at the Vancouver Mall on Monday, June 26.(VPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching after a Vancouver teen disappeared Monday and they are asking for the public’s help finding him.

According to the Vancouver police, Jaden Laurence, 14, was last seen at the Vancouver Mall on Monday, June 26.

Jaden is described as being 6′ and 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and both ears pierced.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white DC tennis shoes.

If anyone locates Jaden, they are asked to contact 311.