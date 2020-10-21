Police seek help finding missing, endangered Portland man

Missing Persons

Chase Stevens was last seen leaving his home in the 3500 block of NE Mathison Place on Sunday, Oct. 11

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Chase Stevens was last seen leaving his NE Portland home on Oct. 11, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are asking the public to help find a man who has been missing for 10 days and is thought to be in danger.

Chase Stevens was last seen leaving his home in the 3500 block of NE Mathison Place at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, according to Portland police. Stevens was last known to be traveling through Banks near Highway 26.

Stevens is 31 years old, white, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds. He has no scars, marks, or tattoos. He may be driving a gray 2013 Ford Escape SUV with Oregon license 506GCU. Police said he may have a gun.

If you see him or his vehicle, contact Portland Police Missing Persons Detective Heidi Helwig at 503.823.0797 or missing@portlandpolice.gov.

A 2013 Ford Escape SUV similar to the one Chris Stevens may be driving. (Portland Police Bureau)

