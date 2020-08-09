Police seek help finding missing Gresham teen

Missing Persons

Amelia Patterson last seen leaving Gresham home August 8

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Amelia Patterson, 13, was last seen Saturday, August 8, 2020 leaving her residence at the 19900 Block of NE Halsey St. in Gresham (Gresham Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Amelia Patterson was last seen Saturday leaving her home in the 19900 Block of NE Halsey Street.

According to police, Amelia left her home and is thought to be with another teen believed to be a “runaway.”

Amelia has Leukemia and has left without her medication. She has blue eyes with pink and white hair, approximately 5’4″, and 200 lbs. 

Anyone who knows of Amelia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

