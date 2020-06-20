Police seek help finding missing Vancouver teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver seek the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Pandora (P.J.) Hertel, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Vancouver around 2 a.m. Saturday. She is described as White, 5’3″, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Hertel has mental health concerns and has ran away at least two other times to Portland and Camas.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.