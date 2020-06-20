Police seek help finding missing Vancouver teen

Pandora (P.J.) Hertel was last seen leaving her home 2 a.m. Saturday (Vancouver Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver seek the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Pandora (P.J.) Hertel, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Vancouver around 2 a.m. Saturday. She is described as White, 5’3″, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Hertel has mental health concerns and has ran away at least two other times to Portland and Camas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.