Police seek help finding missing Vancouver teen

Missing Persons

Teen has history of mental health problems

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pandora (P.J.) Hertel was last seen leaving her home 2 a.m. Saturday (Vancouver Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver seek the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Pandora (P.J.) Hertel, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Vancouver around 2 a.m. Saturday. She is described as White, 5’3″, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Hertel has mental health concerns and has ran away at least two other times to Portland and Camas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss