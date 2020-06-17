Police seek help finding missing Vancouver teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver have launched a search for 13-year-old Miriam Smith who was last seen leaving her house in East Vancouver on June 15.
Miriam is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall 120 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
