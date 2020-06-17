Police seek help finding missing Vancouver teen

Missing Persons

Teen last seen in East Vancouver on June 15

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Miriam Smith was last seen leaving her residence in east Vancouver on the evening of June 15, 2020 (Vancouver Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver have launched a search for 13-year-old Miriam Smith who was last seen leaving her house in East Vancouver on June 15.

Miriam is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall 120 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss