Police seek help finding missing Vancouver teen

Miriam Smith was last seen leaving her residence in east Vancouver on the evening of June 15, 2020 (Vancouver Police Department)

Teen last seen in East Vancouver on June 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver have launched a search for 13-year-old Miriam Smith who was last seen leaving her house in East Vancouver on June 15.

Miriam is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall 120 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.