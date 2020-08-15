Police seek help finding patient who fled Oregon City hospital

David Michael Myers was last seen on the afternoon of August 14, 2020 (Oregon City Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered patient who unexpectedly left the Oregon City Health Care Center on Friday.

David Michael Myers, 59, left the hospital in the afternoon without any of his medication. According to police, Myers has serious medical conditions and is in danger without proper medical attention.

OCPD said he may be heading to the Tualatin area where he used to live.

Myers is described as 5’7″, 200 lbs, with blue eyes and sandy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved thermal shirt, suspenders, and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Myers in the last 24 hours is urged to call the Clackamas County non-emergency at 503-655-8211.