Police seek help finding runaway teen last seen in Gresham

Teen missing since Friday evening

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brianna Hoard was last seen Friday evening in the 1200 block of NE Hale Place. (Gresham Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in finding a teenage girl who ran away from her home Friday evening.

Brianna Hoard, 14, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of NE Hale Pl.

She has brown hair, is approximately 5’3″, 120 lbs and was last seen wearing an oversized tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, gray leggings, and no shoes.

Anyone who knows of Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency at 503.823.3333.

