Police seek help finding runaway teen last seen in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in finding a teenage girl who ran away from her home Friday evening.
Brianna Hoard, 14, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of NE Hale Pl.
She has brown hair, is approximately 5’3″, 120 lbs and was last seen wearing an oversized tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, gray leggings, and no shoes.
Anyone who knows of Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency at 503.823.3333.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.