Gresham woman, 28, missing since Monday afternoon

Bronwyn Miles was last seen in Gresham May 25, 2020 (Gresham Police Department)

Woman 'without her medication,' say police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Gresham woman with mental health issues.

Bronwyn Miles, 28, was last seen in Gresham around 3:15 p.m. Monday and was believed to be traveling to downtown Portland, specifically the Old Town area. Miles is reportedly without her medication.

Anyone with information about Miles’ whereabouts is asked to call the Gresham Police Department immediately.