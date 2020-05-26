Gresham woman, 28, missing since Monday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Gresham woman with mental health issues.
Bronwyn Miles, 28, was last seen in Gresham around 3:15 p.m. Monday and was believed to be traveling to downtown Portland, specifically the Old Town area. Miles is reportedly without her medication.
Anyone with information about Miles’ whereabouts is asked to call the Gresham Police Department immediately.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.