Police seek help locating 84-year-old West Vancouver man

Man believed to be headed to Roseburg

Burt Tsuchiya (Vancouver Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An elderly West Vancouver man went missing early Saturday and is considered endangered, according to the Vancouver Police Department. 

Burt Tsuchiya, 84, left his home around 5 a.m. without warning in his 2011 Kia Optima, police said. Tsuchiya has dementia, COPD and other conditions that require daily medication. 

VPD said he Tsuchiya is 5’10”, 200 lbs, with brown eyes and black balding hair. Tsuchiya is believed to be headed southbound to Roseburg. His car’s license plate is AEF3803 (Washington).

If you see Tsuchiya, call 911 immediately. 

