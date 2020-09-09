Police seek public’s help in finding missing Gresham girl

Chloe Walker went missing from her Gresham home on September 9, 2020 (Gresham Police Department)

Chloe Walker last seen leaving home sometime after 10 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police have launched a search for a missing 12-year-old girl who left her parent’s home near NE 20th Street and NE Hogan Drive sometime after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Chloe Walker is described as part Hispanic, 5’1″ and roughly 100 lbs. She has long straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she does not have her cell phone with her, and she does not normally use TriMet.

If you know Chloe, or if you have seen her, please call police at 503-823-3333 or 911 if is a dangerous situation unfolds.