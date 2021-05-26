Police seek missing and endangered 86-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for an 86-year-old Portland man who went missing on Tuesday evening.

Darrell Rask left his home in North Portland at about 6 p.m. and has not been seen since. He was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup with Oregon license plate VXT513, but he did not say where he was going and he has not been seen at any of the stores he sometimes drives to.

Rask’s Ford F-150 truck. (PPB)

Police say Mr. Rask has health issues and may get lost, especially if he got on a freeway.

Mr. Rask is a white man, about 6-foot-1, 140 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black checked jacket.

Anyone who sees Mr. Rask or his truck, please call 911. Anyone with further information about this case is urged to contact Detective Kristina Coffey Kristina.Coffey@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.1081.