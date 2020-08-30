Portland police seek help finding missing endangered woman

Ha Pham, 71, has Alzheimer's disease and may not know how to get home, according to police

Ha Pham, 71, left her home in Northeast Portland Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 (Portland Police courtesy photos)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who has not been seen since Friday.

Ha Pham, 71, left her home near Northeast 72nd Ave and NE Pacific Street around noon Friday, according to police. Her family said she may be confused and not know how to get home. Pham does not speak English, only Vietnamese.

She is 5’1″ tall, weighs 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sleeveless dress. She has shoulder-length, graying hair.

Police said anyone who sees her should call 911 right away.

