Portland police seek missing, endangered 74-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 74-year-old man.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Eugene Gumz left Portland on Monday driving his silver, four-door 2012 VW Passat, with an Oregon license plate 9R3067. Gumz reportedly spent the night in Lebanon and then checked out on Tuesday at around 10 a.m.

Police say Gumz may be confused. He may have problems with his memory and sense of direction.

Gumz is described as a 6-foot-tall white man and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald with gray hair on the sides along with gray facial hair.

If you sees Mr. Gumz or his car, please call 911.