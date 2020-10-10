Portland teen missing over a month thought to be in danger

Mataya Gearhart, 16, is thought to be in the Portland metro area

Mataya Gearhart, 16. (Oregon Department of Human Services)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old foster child from Portland has been missing for over a month and is thought to be in danger, officials said Friday. 

Mataya Gearhart was last seen Sept. 8, according to the Department of Human Services. Officials think she’s still in the Portland metro area. 

Mataya is 5-foot-6 and180 pounds. If you see her or know where she is, please call 911. 

