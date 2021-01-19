Portland woman, 76, missing since early January

Margie Wood is 5-foot-5, 145 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are asking for the public’s help to find a 76-year-old woman last seen over two weeks ago.

Margie Wood walked away from her home in the 700 block of SW Salmon Street with a walker, her purse and a blanket, the Portland Police Bureau said on Tuesday. She was reported missing on Jan. 4.

Wood is 5-foot-5, 145 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. She has no known family or emergency contacts. Police said Wood’s cognitive ability is ailing.

If you know where she is, please contact Detective Coffey at 503.823.1081 or Kristina.coffey@portlandoregon.gov or call dispatch non-emergency at 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-9593.