Photo of Steffin Burton, 29, wearing the hoodie he was last seen in on March 23, 2023 (Burton family via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking help locating a man who has been missing for over a week from the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood.

According to Portland police, around 5 p.m. on March 23, Steffin Burton, 29, went for a walk and never returned.

Despite efforts made to locate Burton, officials said that all attempts have been unsuccessful. He was reported missing on March 24.

Burton is described as a 5-foot-8, 175-pound white man with blue eyes, long thin light brown hair and a brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with a skull on it and blue jeans with rips in them.

Authorities said that Burton has no money or phone with him and that he does take medication but did not bring it with him.

Anyone who has seen Burton or who knows where he might be is asked to contact missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-76720.