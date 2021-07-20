PPB: Missing Portland woman possibly fled south

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has asked for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen leaving her Southeast residence on July 9.

Mariah Roberts, 21, “functions at the level of an adolescent,” according to PPB. Police said Roberts is considered vulnerable.

Roberts may have been seen in Woodburn and Salem — and was possibly heading to Eugene, according to PPB.

She was last seen wearing a red Champion logo sweatshirt, black Adidas shorts, black socks and white shoes. She is about 5’3″ tall and weighs about 100 lbs. She has straight dark hair past her shoulders and wears black rimmed glasses.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the police right away.

PPB said if you’ve seen Roberts in the past few days or have other information about the case, email missing@portlandoregon.gov.