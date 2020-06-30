Child found in NE Portland reunited with family

The boy is believed to be about 4 years old and developmentally delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young boy found in northeast Portland was reunited with his family on Tuesday morning.

Multiple reports of a child wandering around Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard came in around 6:45 a.m. He was uninjured when officers found him, but he was only wearing a t-shirt without any pants. Police said he has been asking for his “grandma.”

According to police, a tip came in with information that led to the reuniting of the child with his family.