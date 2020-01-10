Private search, candlelight vigil set for Allyson Watterson

Missing Persons

Allyson Watterson missing since December 22, 2019

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) — Another private search will begin at 9 a.m. Friday for Allyson Watterson, the 20-year-old missing in the North Plains area since December 22.

She was last seen by her boyfriend that day and despite multiple searches by both professionals and volunteers, there hasn’t been a trace of her.

Volunteers will meet in North Plains near the McDonald’s off Highway 26.

Later, at 7:30 p.m., a candlelight vigil for Allyson will be held at Jessie Mays Community Park on NW Hillcrest Street in North Plains.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget