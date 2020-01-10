Private search, candlelight vigil set for Allyson Watterson

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) — Another private search will begin at 9 a.m. Friday for Allyson Watterson, the 20-year-old missing in the North Plains area since December 22.

She was last seen by her boyfriend that day and despite multiple searches by both professionals and volunteers, there hasn’t been a trace of her.

Volunteers will meet in North Plains near the McDonald’s off Highway 26.

Later, at 7:30 p.m., a candlelight vigil for Allyson will be held at Jessie Mays Community Park on NW Hillcrest Street in North Plains.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.