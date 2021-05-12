Update: Endangered Aloha man found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Robert Paul Kelly, the 79-year-old reported missing Wednesday has been located.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said Kelly returned home around 11:30 a.m. unharmed.

Previous story

The Washington County Sheriff’s has asked the public for help in its search to find a 79-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning.

Robert Paul Kelly was last seen driving his 2017 Silver Honda HRV (Oregon Plate: D48182) around 10 a.m. after leaving his home in the 7000 block of SW 188th Avenue. WCSO said Kelly was headed to an appointment in Beaverton but never showed up.

Kelly is listed at 5’7”, 190 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. He also wears glasses and is missing his bottom three front teeth. At the time he left, Kelly was wearing a black shirt with a grey jacket and jeans.

Anyone who may know Kelly’s whereabouts is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.