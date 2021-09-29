Remains found during search for woman missing since 2018

Ashanti Conde in an undated photo released in 2018 (KOIN, file)

Ashanti Conde last seen in February 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains were discovered Sunday in Skamania County as authorities were conducting a search related to the disappearance of Ashanti Conde in 2018.

Conde, 27, was last seen with Michael A. Conley around February 22, 2018 leaving a home in Brush Prairie.

His body was found on March 8, 2018 about 4 miles northeast of Dougan Falls on a private drive, just off the W 2000 Road, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said at that time. His car was found disabled in heavy snow about 2 miles away and Conley had been exposed to the snow and the cold.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between Conde and Conley.

The search on Sunday was coordinated by Vancouver police. The remains found were sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s Officer in Seattle for testing and determination of identity.

On Wednesday, Vancouver police confirmed the search was related to the Ashanti Conde case.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.