PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue teams are searching for a 44-year-old man who reported himself lost near Lewis and Clark State Park on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the man, identified as Daniel Graham, told Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies he was lost and off the trail in thick brush.

Authorities said a Gresham Police drone then found Graham using the landmarks he offered dispatchers. A team of deputies specializing in trail responses hiked to his last known location.

Law enforcement said they told Graham to stay in place and wait for them to arrive — but when the deputies got there, he was nowhere to be seen.

Graham has not been seen or heard from since, and deputies do not believe he was prepared to spend the night outdoors.

A nearly 12-hour search was suspended last night and picked up again this morning.

Anyone with information on where Graham may be is asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503.988.7300. Authorities described him as being 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top, grey shorts and Nike shoes.