Reward offered in missing Salem woman investigation

Tonna Marie Purnell was last seen on or about March 27

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward is being offered in an investigation into a missing Salem woman.

Tonna Marie Purnell was last seen on or about March 27 at the Days Inn Black Bear Motel on NE Motor Court in Salem. Her family has not heard from her since then.

Purnell is 42 years old with a tall, slender build, brown eyes and dark brown hair. She may have been driving a black Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.