PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl from Vancouver who has been missing since February.

Vancouver Police Department said Rachael Rose Rutherford was last seen in Vancouver February 28, 2022 near Northeast 112th Avenue and NE Burton Road.

Vancouver police are searching for 14-year-old Rachel Rutherford who has been missing since February. Police said she was last seen wearing the same clothing as pictured in front of a convenience store.

Rutherford is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 110 lbs. She has hazel eyes and light brown or blonde hair which she recently dyed blue. Police noted she also has a mole on her chin.

A $2,500 cash reward is available for information sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.