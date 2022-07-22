PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The body of a woman who was recently reported missing has been found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road, officials said.

According to CCSO, Myhra was last seen Tuesday afternoon near where her body was found. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up to work on Wednesday.

Officials have not determined her cause of death.

Anyone with information on Myhra’s whereabouts leading up to Wednesday is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form and reference CCSO Case # 22-016334.