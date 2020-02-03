Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
Human Interest
Top Stories
Police: Speeding motorcyclist crashes in Vancouver
Top Stories
Search for Allyson Watterson continues in North Plains
Portland Council to discuss role of Gun Violence Reduction Team
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lents hit-and-run
Wheeler makes push for measure to fund homeless services
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
KOIN News AM Extra
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Community
Adopt-a-Bowl
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
Search for Allyson Watterson continues in North Plains
Missing Persons
Posted:
Feb 2, 2020 / 06:24 PM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 2, 2020 / 06:24 PM PST
Top Headlines
Police: Speeding motorcyclist crashes in Vancouver
Search for Allyson Watterson continues in North Plains
Portland Council to discuss role of Gun Violence Reduction Team
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lents hit-and-run
Wheeler makes push for measure to fund homeless services
Driver airlifted after head-on crash in Gresham
2 killed after car rolls onto Southbound I-5 in Ridgefield
‘Stumptown Fil’ has his own Groundhog Day prediction
KOIN News AM Extra launches Monday
Stray bullet hits driver in Portland Taco Bell drive-thru
More News
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget