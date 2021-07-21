Search for Army lieutenant underway near Mount St. Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search is on for a missing Army lieutenant near Mount St. Helens.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, crews are searching for a missing hiker, identified as First Lieutenant Brian Yang, in the Coldwater area of Mount St. Helens. CCSO says Yang was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Yang is described as a 25-year-old man of Asian descent, 5-foot-8 with a fit build. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, black or red t-shirt, with black or red shorts and blue shoes.
According to its Twitter account, the Army’s I Corps is aware of Yang’s absence and is also involved in the search.
Anyone who spots a person matching Yang’s description is urged to contact CCSO at 360.577.3092.
