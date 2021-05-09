Search for lost hiker in Columbia Gorge continues Sunday

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) – Search and rescue teams have launched an effort to find a 71-year-old hiker who went missing in the Columbia Gorge on Saturday.

Joseph Edward Dean, 71, was last heard from before 8:30 p.m. after his wife received a text from him saying he was lost near the Horsetail Falls or the Rock of the Ages Ridge trail. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the area hasn’t been maintained and has been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.

Deputies and 16 volunteers began their search around 11:00 p.m., and more than dozen more joined on Sunday.

Dean is described as being 6’2″ inches, 160 lbs, and having blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, yellow and black jacket, olive green shorts, gray hiking boots, navy blue face mask. He was also carrying a blue backpack.

Officials said Dean is an experienced hiker but wasn’t prepared to stay overnight.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dean is asked to call MCSO at 503-988-7300.