PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The young boy who was missing outside of Silverton has been found, authorities say.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the 5-year-old went missing around 2:55 p.m. but has since been found safe and sound. He was reunited with his family around 4:30 p.m.

“Thank goodness,” MCSO told KOIN 6 News.

The sheriff’s office thanks the community who assisted in the search, along with sheriff’s deputies, Silverton police, Woodburn police, the Silverton Fire Department, Salem police, METCOM and WVCC dispatch centers, along with Marion County Search and Rescue.