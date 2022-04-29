PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a five-day search, crews found a second missing kayaker deceased on Friday after the two went missing on Long Tom River near Monroe over the weekend.

A family member reported 26-year-old Joseph Bendix and 23-year-old Mariana Dukes missing Sunday night after they launched their kayaks the day before. Officials said they were expected back at Monroe City Park.

Crews searched for the kayakers through Sunday night by ground, water and air — using drones, aircrafts, boats and divers.

On Friday, Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they were on the scene, south of Monroe, with Dukes’ family who recovered her body by canoe downriver of a Lane County fish ladder.

On Monday, officials said a nearby landowner found Bendix dead.

In a statement, Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said “I’d like to thank all the agencies and volunteers for their help over the last five days, as well as private property owners who willingly allowed access to the river and their resources.”