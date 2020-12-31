64-year-old mother of slain woman missing in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mother of a woman who was killed in Portland in July is now missing and police are asking the public to help in their search.

ShaRee Rhone has not been seen by family or friends since December 21, police said in a release. She was last seen at her home in the 4500 block of NE Cleveland. A formal missing person’s report was made Wednesday and the search has intensified.

Rhone, 64, does not have any known medical issues, officials said. But since her daughter, Aja Rhone-Spears, was killed at a vigil for a shooting victim in Northeast Portland, she has struggled, officials said.

She is 5-feet-5, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray cardigan, gray leggings and slippers. She may be driving a 2010 4-door gray Chevy Malibu without license plates and with sideswipe damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to email PPB detectives: missing@portlandoregon.gov Anyone who spots her should call 911 and the case number is 20-383039.