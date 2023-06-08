LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City has issued a silver alert for a missing woman who told her family that she was driving to Oregon days before the alert was issued.

Christina Donner last spoke with her family four days ago, on June 4, 2023. She told them she was driving from Boulder City to Oregon.

Christina Donner. Source: City of Boulder City Twitter

Christina Donner’s car. Source: City of Boulder City Twitter

Christina Donner. Source: City of Boulder City Twitter

They have not heard from her since.

Donner may be driving a blue 2017 Ford Escape with Nevada license plate 743C82.

If you have seen Donner or her vehicle, please contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224, extension 1.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively-impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at risk.