Teen disappears near Hillsboro High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old Hillsboro boy is missing and may be in danger, police said.

Ryan Williams was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 8 near Hillsboro High School at SE River Road and SE Rood Bridge Road. Ryan has medical needs and left his home on foot without his phone or any money, police said.

Ryan is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and no glasses.

If you see Ryan or know where he is, please call dispatch at 503.629.0111 and reference HPD case number 21-13157.