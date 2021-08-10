Teen disappears near Hillsboro High School

Missing Persons

by: KOIN 6 News Staff, KOIN 6 News Staff

Ryan Williams, 16, is missing from the Hillsboro area, Aug. 10, 2021. (Hillsboro Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old Hillsboro boy is missing and may be in danger, police said.

Ryan Williams was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 8 near Hillsboro High School at SE River Road and SE Rood Bridge Road. Ryan has medical needs and left his home on foot without his phone or any money, police said.

Ryan is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and no glasses.

If you see Ryan or know where he is, please call dispatch at 503.629.0111 and reference HPD case number 21-13157.

