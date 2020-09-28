Searchers seek teen missing on hike near Mt St Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews with Cowlitz County began combing through terrain near Mount St. Helen’s Spirit Lake trail Monday following the report of a missing 16-year-old hiker.
Anthony Mancuso had been hiking with his family early Sunday and vanished after leaving the trail to use a restroom. He had no phone or supplies with him at the time of leaving, according to the family. He was wearing a navy blue shirt with the Montana skyline on the front. He was also wearing black shorts with black shoes.
The above photo was taken the day Anthony went missing.
The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said a number of searchers are scouring the area.
Any hikers who think they may see the teen are asked to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.