Searchers seek teen missing on hike near Mt St Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews with Cowlitz County began combing through terrain near Mount St. Helen’s Spirit Lake trail Monday following the report of a missing 16-year-old hiker.

Anthony Mancuso had been hiking with his family early Sunday and vanished after leaving the trail to use a restroom. He had no phone or supplies with him at the time of leaving, according to the family. He was wearing a navy blue shirt with the Montana skyline on the front. He was also wearing black shorts with black shoes.

Anthony Mancuso, 16, went missing on a hike near Mount St. Helen’s Spiriti Lake trail, September 27, 2020. This is a photo from that day, released by the Cowlitz County Sherifff’s Office

The above photo was taken the day Anthony went missing.

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said a number of searchers are scouring the area.

Any hikers who think they may see the teen are asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.