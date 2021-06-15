Teen missing for a week from Tanasbourne area

Mianii Webster is 5-feet-6 and about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair

Mianii Webster in an undated photo released June 15, 2021 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old girl, said to be unfamiliar with the area, has been missing for a week in the Tanasbourne area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mianii Webser was last seen June 8 when she left her family’s home near NW 185th and Cornell Road. She recently moved to Oregon from a different state and is said to be unfamiliar with public transportation. Authorities said she doesn’t have a phone or money.

Mianii Webster is 5-feet-6 and about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has a gold metal tongue ring and might be wearing blue shoes.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503.629.0111.

