Missing teen with autism found safe in Portland

He was last seen in the Kerns neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy with disabilities, missing for more than 3 days, was found safe on Tuesday morning, a family member told KOIN 6 News.

The teen was found at a homeless camp at Halsey and 119th. The family member said a homeless woman took him in and looked after him.

His mother said her son, who is on the autistic spectrum, went missing from a group home in the Kerns neighborhood Friday. He had been living in the group home in Northeast Portland since July of this year.

Portland police classified the teen’s disappearance as a runaway.