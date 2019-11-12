Missing teen with autism found safe in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy with disabilities, missing for more than 3 days, was found safe on Tuesday morning, a family member told KOIN 6 News.
The teen was found at a homeless camp at Halsey and 119th. The family member said a homeless woman took him in and looked after him.
His mother said her son, who is on the autistic spectrum, went missing from a group home in the Kerns neighborhood Friday. He had been living in the group home in Northeast Portland since July of this year.
Portland police classified the teen’s disappearance as a runaway.
