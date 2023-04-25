PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For more than eight years, family members have been searching for now 30-year-old Angelo Ramon Reed, who was last seen when he was released from Coos County Jail in 2015, according to authorities.

Reed, who was originally from Coos Bay, is described as Caucasian and Latino, five-feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, according to the “Murder in the Rain” podcast host Alisha Holland.

Reed also has tattoos over much of his body — including a tattoo of a bird on his left shoulder and tattoos of mountains and a wolf head on his left arm, officials said.

He was last seen wearing black jeans with a black tee shirt and a black jacket, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Coos Bay police at 541-269-8911.