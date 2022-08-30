PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the unsolved murder of Charles Lee Keller, a beloved family man from The Dalles who has been missing since Nov. 15, 2021.

If you have any information on Keller’s whereabouts or his disappearance, you are asked to call the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at 541-506-2580.

