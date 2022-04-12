PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Puyallup police need the public’s help in the search for Misty Copsey who went missing nearly 30 years ago.

The hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast shared details for this week’s case.

On Sept. 17, 1992, 14-year-old Misty Copsey attended the Puyallup fair in Washington state. After enjoying the fair with a friend, Copsey left to catch the 8:40 p.m. bus home. Unfortunately, she missed that bus which was the last scheduled for the night and was never seen again.

There have been several persons of interest in this case, but no one has been arrested. At this time, police believe Misty did meet with foul play. In May of 2000, Misty was officially declared dead, even though her remains were never found.

Misty was 5’8” and weighed around 120 lbs. She has blond hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a navy-blue sweatshirt, baggy jeans with stitching, and brown suede shoes. She would now be 43-years-old.

If you have tips on Misty’s disappearance, they can be submitted to the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343.