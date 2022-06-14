PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly nine years ago, 25-year-old Zachary Porter disappeared after traveling to North Bend.

In the summer of 2013, Porter sold a BMW car to a Craigslist buyer in the coastal town. The buyer traded him a motorcycle and a few thousand dollars for the car.

A few weeks later, the buyer reached back out to say he had cash and would like to buy the motorcycle back.

Porter agreed to the deal and on July 23rd, 2013, he left his home in McMinnville to bring the motorcycle to the buyer in North Bend, a nearly 4-hour drive. The plan was that Porter would ride the motorcycle down and the buyer would drive him back.

He never made it home and was never heard from again.

If you have information about what happened to Porter, you are asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-3121.

